Former WWE Superstar backstage for tonight's NXT; Will they replace William Regal? - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe, who was released in April 2021 as part of WWE's post-WrestleMania budget cuts, is allegedly backstage for tonight's episode of NXT. This report has been confirmed by PWInsider.

Joe's release came as a shock to many because he'd been renowned for his work as part of the broadcast team on WWE RAW. Many fans were excited to see what he would do next, whether he returned to IMPACT Wrestling or signed with All Elite Wrestling. But it seems like Joe has decided to re-sign with WWE.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported the following:

"Samoa Joe is backstage at tonight's WWE NXT TV Taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed.

Speculation on Joe's return to WWE started when he was spotted at the WWE Performance Center earlier in the week. Then developments at the end of NXT TakeOver: In Your House led people to speculate that Joe would replace William Regal as the new General Manager of NXT.

PWInsider is reporting that William Regal will open the show tonight addressing his NXT future. PWInsider is also reporting that The Grizzled Young Veterans vs Tomasso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will headline the show this evening.#WWE #WWENXT. #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/V3hi9Ighjz — Pro Wrestling Junkies (@PW_Junkies) June 15, 2021

At the end of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, a clearly frazzled William Regal, who had been breaking up fights between Superstars all night, said that "it was time for a change." This statement obviously hinted towards a new general manager character.

It was then reported that Triple H wanted to bring Samoa Joe back to WWE, and he actively pursued making that happen. Another update stated that Joe had, in fact, signed a new deal with WWE, and he would be heading to the black-and-gold brand.

Will Samoa Joe return to WWE Television tonight on NXT?

Samoa Joe in WWE

WWE is hyping up the William Regal angle via its social media channels, and the company is putting a lot of focus on what Regal "has up his sleeve." WWE clearly feels that this potential surprise is important enough to warrant this heavy promotion.

Amid continued turbulence on the black-and-gold brand, what does NXT General Manager @RealKingRegal have up his sleeve?



Find out TONIGHT on #WWENXT at 8/7 C on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/37mqyJ7mT9 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 15, 2021

Samoa Joe would certainly get a huge reaction if he were to return to WWE, so he's certainly a Superstar worthy of such a high-profile angle.

