Former WWE Superstar Big Cass (W. Morrissey) has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling

What's next for former WWE Superstar Big Cass?

Big Cass, aka W. Morrissey, made his IMPACT Wrestling debut in April 2021 and has had a tremendous 14-month run with the company. But reports are suggesting that it has come to an end.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Morrissey has finished up his time with IMPACT Wrestling. His final appearance will be on tonight's episode, where he teams up with PCO to face Moose and Steve Maclin.

This will seemingly be a fitting end for Morrissey as he and Moose have been attached at the hip for a good majority of his run in IMPACT Wrestling, both as allies and adversaries.

Where will Big Cass land next in the world of professional wrestling?

There is likely to be no shortage of interest in W. Morrissey as a free agent in the world of professional wrestling.

Back on May 4, W. Morrissey competed on AEW Dynamite in Baltimore as a hired goon of Maxwell Jacob Friedman against Wardlow. While he had an impressive showing, he ultimately lost the match.

Thank you. Everyone 🏼 In December of 2018, I publicly suffered a seizure from alcohol withdrawal in the 2300 Arena.Tonight, I will stand in that same building on #IMPACTonAXSTV as a new man with a new appreciation for life & all its blessings.Thank you. Everyone In December of 2018, I publicly suffered a seizure from alcohol withdrawal in the 2300 Arena. Tonight, I will stand in that same building on #IMPACTonAXSTV as a new man with a new appreciation for life & all its blessings. Thank you. Everyone 🙏🏼

Following his appearance on Dynamite, reports emerged that WWE was impressed by what they saw from the former Big Cass and that they might bring him back into the fold somewhere down the line.

On the flip side of the coin, Morrissey's current girlfriend is Lexy Nair, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. She currently conducts backstage interviews for All Elite Wrestling.

In fact, Nair was the interviewer who spoke to MJF before he made the phone call to tease Morrissey's appearance on AEW Dynamite.

While it's not certain where W. Morrissey will end up next, it's safe to assume he won't be off of television long and could be back working for another company sooner rather than later. Which company will that be? Fans will find out soon enough.

