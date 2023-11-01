Former WWE Superstar eyes United States return - Reports

A former WWE Superstar is reportedly in talks to return to the United States of America. The said performer had left the Stamford-based company and returned to Japan earlier this year.

The name in question is former NXT Superstar Sarray. The Japanese wrestler made her WWE debut on April 20, 2021, on an episode of the white & gold brand, defeating Zoey Stark. She would go on to have a mixed run with the company. Her last match with the Stamford-based promotion was against the then NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose, in July 2022. Sarray finally left the company in March 2023, citing issues with the creative team.

According to a recent report by PWInsider, Sarray is currently in talks to make a return to the United States of America. The 27-year-old wrestler is reportedly undergoing contract negotiations. The report also points out that the wrestling promotion involved is not believed to be WWE.

Sarray looks set to make her way back to the United States of America, but the odds are stacked against a return to the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see in which wrestling promotion the Japanese wrestler eventually ends up.

Sarray talked about her departure from WWE

Following her departure from WWE, the former NXT Superstar shared her thoughts about leaving the company. Speaking with Jean Saito, Sarray stated that working in NXT was a great experience for her.

The Japanese wrestler added that she did not regret her decision to leave the company. She hoped to use all the experience once she returned to her home country.

"I was able to experience a lot of things that I wouldn’t have been able to experience if I had lived a normal life, and being able to step into the best organization in the world was a really great experience for me as a professional wrestler. This experience has truly become an asset for me, and I hope to make the most of it when I return to Japan. I would like to come back to Japan and make the most of this experience. I have absorbed the world, and as Sarray, I would like to go on a rampage in the pro wrestling world," Sarray said.

