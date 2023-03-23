26-year-old star addresses departure from WWE 

WWE is the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world. A chance to work with the global juggernaut is a cherished memory for many. Sarray (aka Sareee) recently looked back on her time with the company after parting ways earlier this month.

The former NXT star joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2020. However, she could not travel to the states because of the Covid-19 pandemic and was allowed to compete in Japan for the time being. Sareee made her WWE debut in 2021, defeating Zoey Stark in her first match. However, her time with the promotion was short-lived as she confirmed her departure on March 13.

Speaking with Jean Saito, the 26-year-old noted that she does not regret her decision to join WWE, and it was a great experience for her.

"I was able to experience a lot of things that I wouldn’t have been able to experience if I had lived a normal life, and being able to step into the best organization in the world was a really great experience for me as a professional wrestler."

The Japanese star added that she would love to put her experience to good use upon her return to the East.

"This experience has truly become an asset for me, and I hope to make the most of it when I return to Japan. I would like to come back to Japan and make the most of this experience. I have absorbed the world, and as Sareee, I would like to go on a rampage in the pro wrestling world." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Sareee @Sareee_official

Thank you so much ❣️

#Sareee I have received so many supportive messages after I have announced my return to Japan. I really appreciate everyone’s support.Thank you so much❣️ I have received so many supportive messages after I have announced my return to Japan. I really appreciate everyone’s support. Thank you so much 😊❣️#Sareee https://t.co/dnJbsRFH8s

Sarray was repackaged by WWE in 2022

Sarray's time with the Stamford-based promotion was not a memorable one. The 26-year-old star's debut was delayed due to the covid pandemic. She was not featured much after making her NXT debut and was repackaged in early 2022.

Sareee @Sareee_official



Thank you WWE

Thank you Sarray

Thank you WWE Universe twitter.com/i/web/status/1… No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWEThank you WWEThank you SarrayThank you WWE Universe No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWE🙏✨Thank you WWEThank you Sarray Thank you WWE Universe ☀️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UIjvn6RKq2

However, the gimmick change did not prove to be fruitful for the Japanese star. Sarray competed in her last WWE match in August last year, where she took on the then-NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

