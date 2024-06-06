Former WWE Superstar set to become a free agent more than 900 days after SmackDown release - Reports

WWE Superstars often find major success when they are released from their contracts. Some return to their previous promotions, while others go from company to company, hoping to get re-signed by WWE one day. One star recently suffered a championship loss ahead of free agency.

Shane Haste joined World Wrestling Entertainment in early 2016, along with his longtime partner Mikey Nicholls. The Mighty Don't Kneel, or TMDK, was known as TM-61 - Shane Thorne and Nick Miller, who left the company in December 2018. Haste was later re-packaged as SLAPJACK of the new RETRIBUTION faction. The group lasted less than eight months before splitting in March 2021, and then Haste was released on November 18 of that year with other budget cuts, without ever re-appearing on SmackDown TV.

Hysterical Haste has worked for NJPW and PWG since leaving WWE. He is set to become a free agent again as Fightful Select reports that his New Japan contract expires soon.

Backstage sources report that Haste's current deal will expire sometime this month. However, it was unclear if the two sides were negotiating a new contract or if there was any outside interest from WWE or AEW.

Haste and The Mighty Don't Kneel stablemate Mikey Nicholls lost the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship to Guerrillas of Destiny members Hikuleo and El Phantasmo on May 11 at NJPW Resurgence. TMDK began their 29-day reign by defeating G.O.D. in October 2023 at NJPW's Destruction In Ryogoku.

RETRIBUTION to reunite outside of WWE?

The mysterious RETRIBUTION faction appeared on main roster TV in early August 2020, but it was nixed by late March 2021.

The stable members are generally regarded as talented pro wrestlers, but the actual RETRIBUTION storyline and characters were seemingly met with negative feedback for the most part.

Fans are now speculating on a potential RETRIBUTION reunion, with the angle possibly taking place on the indie pro wrestling scene. Shane Haste, aka SLAPJACK, is set to become a free agent from NJPW soon to participate in the reunion. Mason Madden, aka MACE, is also a free agent.

Dijak, aka T-BAR, will see his WWE deal expire in the near future unless he signs an extension. Former faction leader Mustafa Ali is also unsigned, as his matches for TNA and NJPW are held under per-appearance deals despite his 103-day X-Division Championship reign.

Any sort of reunion would have to exclude at least two members. The other talents in the controversial group were current SmackDown star Mia Yim, aka RECKONING, and current AEW/ROH star Mercedes Martinez, aka RETALIATION.

