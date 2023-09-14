Former WWE Superstar set to become a free agent next month - Reports

A 40-year-old former WWE Superstar is reportedly set to become a free agent next month.

Heath Slater spent 14 years with WWE before he was released from the promotion in 2020. His final match in WWE was against his former 3MB teammate, Drew McIntyre. Slater was defeated with ease and was then attacked by Dolph Ziggler. Drew McIntyre made the save, and the two former stablemates shared a hug in the ring.

The veteran made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Slammiversary on July 18, 2020. He has captured the World Tag Team Championships with former WWE Superstar Rhyno, now known as Rhino in IMPACT.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Heath's contract with IMPACT will expire next month, and the two sides have not worked out an agreement. Fightful noted that Heath rejected a full-time offer from WWE in 2020 as he claimed it was only half of what he was making before. Heath suffered an injury early on during his run at IMPACT, and time was added to his deal that is set to expire in October.

WWE legend Teddy Long comments on Heath Slater

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long believes the company did a solid job with Heath Slater during his time with the promotion.

Slater had a very successful run 14-year run in the company. He never became a massive star, but fans enjoyed him as a performer, and he was respected by his peers. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long claimed that the company gave the veteran a good run, but everything has to come to an end:

"I think he (Heath Slater) was right where he was needed at the time. I mean, they gave him a good run; they gave him a good push there. You don't hear him saying he wasn't done right there. Like I said, when he was there, what they had him do was absolutely great. So everything comes to an end. Some guys realize that, and some guys, they just won't let it go. They won't take the cape off. You got to take the cape off, man. It's over," said Teddy Long. [6:36 - 7:08]

Heath Slater is a talented veteran who could provide valuable knowledge to younger superstars looking to make a name for themselves. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former superstar and if he will get the opportunity to return to the promotion down the line.

