Former WWE Superstars reportedly still under contract with the company

WWE released several superstars recently. This included some notable names such as Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Mustafa Ali and Matt Riddle.

Despite recent reports online that the Grizzled Young Veterans are at present free agents, they aren't actually just yet. The inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions, better known in WWE NXT as The Dyad, are reportedly only expected to leave later this month.

Their contracts aren't up until mid-October, per Fightful (subscription required). Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler asked for their releases in early 2023, but the company reportedly rejected them. They haven't been let go along with the other recent releases.

WWE NXT meanwhile, has been receiving a ton of positive feedback of late as several major stars from the main roster have now started working Tuesday nights as well. Most notably, Becky Lynch is the brand's NXT Women's Champion at present.

Becky Lynch is one of WWE NXT star Gigi Dolin's dream opponents

While appearing on Drunk With Johnny, Gigi Dolin revealed that she hopes to step into the ring with Becky Lynch and the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Regarding a potential NXT Women's title match vs. The Man, she said:

“I don’t know (when I’ll get in the ring with Becky Lynch). She mentioned me on Tuesday night so… She mentioned a lot of girls Tuesday night so who knows? But, yeah, I don’t know. That’s definitely somebody I’ve never been in the ring with and obviously, I would love that match.” [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Another popular name from the main roster working on the Tuesday show is Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. The 26-year-old NXT North American Champion made his debut directly to the main roster in 2020 and is now one of the most despised heels in the promotion. His addition to the NXT roster was met with acclaim from many viewers.

