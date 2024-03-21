Former WWE and TNA star rumored for surprising return to pro wrestling - Reports

A former WWE, TNA, and NJPW star has been out of the pro wrestling spotlight for a few years. However, the fan-favorite is rumored to be making a big return to the business.

Mauro Ranallo has been a leading voice in combat sports for several years. After beginning his career on the wrestling indie scene at 16, the Canadian ended up working for Stampede Wrestling, NJPW, WWE, TNA, PRIDE, Bellator MMA, Strikeforce, Showtime Boxing, and others, as well as various media and programs online.

The 54-year-old has not done wrestling commentary since the TNA Rebellion 2021 main event. He left World Wrestling Entertainment for the second time just eight months before the TNA gig. Now Fightful Select has reported that Ranallo may be making his big return to the wrestling business.

Major League Wrestling has recently spoken to Ranallo, who currently works for Showtime Boxing and Bellator MMA. There was not a finalized deal as of Wednesday, but there is definite interest from the promotion. Ranallo previously worked with MLW Founder & CEO Court Bauer on a Strikeforce project, so there is somewhat of a working relationship between the two sides.

Ranallo made broadcast history after joining WWE in 2015. He became the first sports broadcaster in history to call pro wrestling, MMA, boxing, and kickboxing on U.S. national TV.

Triple H's comments on Mauro Ranallo following his WWE departure

Mauro Ranallo joined World Wrestling Entertainment in December 2015 but started being absent two years later amid controversy with a Hall of Famer. The Canadian broadcaster returned in June 2017 to work NXT and remained there until his second departure in August 2020.

Triple H has remained friends with him since he left the company. The Chief Content Officer was asked about Ranallo during the NXT Vengeance Day media call in 2021, five-and-a-half months after his release.

"First of all, let me say Mauro is phenomenal. I'm a huge fan of his, and [will] continue to be a huge fan of his. Circumstances were just right for both sides, given everything that was happening in a pandemic world. We stay in touch, and he's a good friend," Triple H said.

Rumors of Mauro returning to pro wrestling are very interesting, as he was in the news this past week. Fans even called on Triple H to bring the broadcaster back during WrestleMania XL season.

