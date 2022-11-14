Former WWE Universal Champion potentially injured and may miss huge match vs. The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames

With Survivor Series WarGames approaching, the 5 members of The Bloodline are expected to face off against some of WWE's best. However, one potential opponent, Kevin Owens, may now not be able to take part in the contest.

WWE has not officially confirmed if Roman Reigns' faction will compete inside WarGames on November 26th. Still, many are presuming after last week's mass brawl on SmackDown that the faction will face off against Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes, and Drew McIntyre, leaving one spot left in the team.

With Owens' best friend Sami Zayn part of The Bloodline, WWE fans are hoping KO's addition to the match will make for some perfect drama. However, at a recent live event in Madison, Wisconsin, Kevin Owens may have injured his leg in a match against Austin Theory. Many fans highlighted the ailment on social media.

"Just came from a live event in #WWEMadison, Kevin Owens planted his right knee and seems to have hurt it. Had to be helped out post-match by ref, match wrapped up quick. Might be legit, might not. Still sad."

Vriess @JPVriess Hoping Kevin Owens is ok after limping out with ref help at #WWEMadison tonight. Didn’t see a leg spot that would cause it so who knows? (Random pic of the match start) Hoping Kevin Owens is ok after limping out with ref help at #WWEMadison tonight. Didn’t see a leg spot that would cause it so who knows? (Random pic of the match start) https://t.co/lVPSlpb5iB

Whilst the men's match is yet to be confirmed, the Women's WarGames match has begun to take shape. Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Nikki Cross are currently set to face off against Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, with 3 spots still up for grabs in the match.

WWE Veteran thinks Kevin Owens and The Bloodline's story can last until WrestleMania

With the former Universal Champion sharing history with Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn, the storyline possibilities surrounding these stars are endless.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) said that Owens and Zayn's feud or potential team-up could be resolved at WrestleMania in April 2023.

"You haven't seen him all that much. I mean, we saw McIntyre, we saw Sheamus, and we saw all that. So there's nothing really to pop for but Kevin Owens with the heat or with the tension with Sami Zayn and it's a perfect way to pull it off. They got their heads around that because they expect this angle between Owens and Sami to go a while. It's not gonna go three weeks and over, it might go too much. Then they split off, come back and I think we may see a variation of it at WrestleMania," said Dutch Mantell. [H/T Sportskeeda]

With Sami verbally butting heads with The Bloodline's Undisputed Tag Team Champion Jey Uso as of late, many are wondering if Owens and Zayn may be the ones to take the titles away from The Usos somewhere down the line.

How do you want the story between Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and The Bloodline to play out? Let us know in the comments section below.

