Four-time champion has been released by WWE - Reports

Several stars have reportedly departed WWE in the last few hours following the company's sale to Endeavor. According to a recent report, another name has been added to the list, as Elias is no longer part of the global juggernaut.

The 35-year-old was part of the company for nearly eight years, winning the 24/7 championship on four occasions. He was once very popular among fans with his musician persona but faced a significant downturn in his career over the last several months.

Elias has not been seen on WWE programming since May earlier this year when he took part in a Battle Royal on RAW. It was recently reported that the star was not under contract. He has now joined Aliyah, Emma, and others on the list of stars to be released from their deals, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Elias the very best for his future and hopes to see him return to the squared circle as soon as possible.

