Four-time champion no longer under contract with WWE - Reports

Things have already started to change around in WWE after their merger with UFC was made official on Tuesday, September 12. While no major talent has been released as of this writing, a new report has stated that Elias is no longer under a contract with the global wrestling juggernaut.

The four-time WWE 24/7 Champion has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2014. While he was a prominent face in TV programming at one time, he faced a significant downturn in his career over the last several months.

It was reported a while back that Elias' contract status with the company was up in the air as his current deal expired in 2022, but he kept making sporadic appearances in 2023. Providing an update on the situation, BWE noted that the 35-year-old is no longer under a “professional contract."

Elias last wrestled on WWE programming in May earlier this year

While numerous stars have worked with the company without a contract in the past, Elias has not been seen on WWE programming since May earlier this year.

The 35-year-old was last seen in action during the Intercontinental Title #1 Contenders Battle Royal, which was won by Mustafa Ali. The star was mostly used as an enhancement talent in his last few appearances, with his last solo victory dating back to October 2022.

The former 24/7 Champion was once very popular among fans and thrived as a heel. However, he was repackaged as Ezekiel in early 2022, which marked a down phase in his career. While the star made a comeback as Elias, he was a victim of inconsistent booking and failed to generate a buzz.

