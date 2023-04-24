The ongoing situation regarding top WWE star AJ Styles' injury has recently seen some developments, with new reports casting a dark light on his return to action.

The Phenomenal One has been out of action since December 2022 after he picked up a severe ankle injury at a house show.

With AJ having almost missed 5 months of action, a report made by PWInsider Elite revealed that Styles was 'not around' in Los Angeles earlier this month at WrestleMania 39, as he is currently focused on 'getting ready' to get back into shape to wrestle again.

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes. Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.

The 45-year-old has been wowing crowds in the ring for 25 years and has made a huge name for himself whether performing for WWE, IMPACT, or New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Why did AJ Styles get to keep his name in WWE?

One thing that is common to take place after a major name signs with the company is that their ring name is slightly altered, with stars like Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn having to adopt new ring names when moving to WWE.

However, in 2016 when AJ Styles finally moved to the company, he got to keep his name. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo stated why the company was smart not to change AJ's name.

"I think when they brought him [AJ Styles] in, it was at a point when they really needed him. And I can guarantee you it was Bill Behrens who probably worked his deal. Remember, bro, when they brought AJ in, they needed him at that point. It would have been stupid of them to change his name," said Vince Russo. (15:18 - 15:40) [H/T Sportskeeda]

Given the huge name that Styles had made for himself prior to his time in WWE, it would have been very odd if the management changed it, considering that a large group of fans had been following him for many years.

