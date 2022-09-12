Future plan for Dominik Mysterio after turning heel - Reports

Dominik Mysterio has joined hands with The Judgment Day and seems to be firmly under the control of Rhea Ripley. The angle is reportedly set to get even more personal as there is speculation that an angle is being filmed at Edge's house.

The former tag team champion shocked the world when he attacked Edge and his father Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle. Following their win over Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle, WWE legends Edge and Rey Mysterio were ambushed by Dominik. Weeks of feeling neglected by his father led to him finally joining the dark side and he is now officially a part of Judgment Day.

As per PWInsider (Via CSS), Dominik Mysterio was in Asheville, North Carolina along with his father Rey Mysterio. This is where Edge has a home and the speculation is that they were filming an angle at his house which would further the storyline.

''PW Insider notes Rey & Dominik Mysterio were both in Asheville, North Carolina this past weekend, leading to speculation they may have shot an angle, or filmed something, at Edge’s house because that’s where he lives.''

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will take on Dominik for the first time ever in a singles competition. The match was announced for this week's episode of the red brand.

Dominik Mysterio to continue his feud with Edge and Rey Mysterio

The ongoing family drama took an interesting turn last RAW as Rey Mysterio was torn between his best friend and his son. While trying to play peacemaker, the former WWE Champion was attacked by Rhea Ripley, who claims that his 25-year-old son only listens to her now.

While he is a former tag team champion, Dominik Mysterio's heel turn would be beneficial for him as he can break out of his father's shadow. The angle will likely lead to a father-son match down the road once Edge is done with the superstar he once considered his nephew.

