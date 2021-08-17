Goldberg reportedly set to close the RAW before SummerSlam

The Icon Goldberg and Bobby Lashley's face-to-face confrontation is reportedly set to close the RAW before SummerSlam.

Goldberg has been the focal point of the WWE Championship picture for Monday Night RAW as the red brand heads towards SummerSlam. The WWE Hall of Famer will look to dethrone the impressive run of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at the "Biggest Party of the Summer" in Las Vegas.

During the opening segment of Monday Night RAW, Fightful Select released news that WWE is planning to have Goldberg in the final segment before the red brand heads to arguably one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year for the company.

Nothing further was detailed in the Fightful Select report, including whether The Icon's son Gage will be involved. Gage Goldberg was integral to the last face-to-face that Goldberg and Lashley had on Monday Night RAW.

Goldberg has made a mark in WWE since his Hall of Fame induction

Bill Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6, 2018, by Paul Heyman. The induction didn't slow him down, though, as he wrestled his next match the following year at Super ShowDown against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, it was a match both would love to forget.

Goldberg was also able to win the Universal Championship from 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown 2020.

Goldberg has wrestled a total of five matches since being inducted with a record of 2-3. His last match came at the 2021 Royal Rumble when he failed to take the WWE Championship off Drew McIntyre.

Do you believe that Goldberg will take the WWE Championship off of Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam? If not, who do you think will be the one to end the tremendous reign of Lashley? Sound off in the comments below!

