Health update on WWE star after being pulled from RAW - Reports

WWE was forced to change a featured match on tonight's episode of RAW after pulling a veteran superstar from the card. New details on the situation have just been revealed from backstage at the show.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Ivar of The Viking Raiders is not medically cleared to compete. The 40-year-old was scheduled to wrestle Andrade, but his replacement has been revealed to be Imperium's Giovanni Vinci.

As reported by Fightful Select, Ivar is said to be doing fine. It remains to be seen why he is unable to compete on RAW, as no specific reason was given in response to an inquiry on his condition.

It looks like Ivar won't miss much of WrestleMania XL Season. WWE sources reported that the Viking Raider is scheduled to be back in the ring "in quick fashion," but no date was given.

Ivar has not wrestled since the March 4 edition of RAW. Sami Zayn defeated him in just over ten minutes that night. Ivar's partner, Erik, has been out of action since October 2023. He underwent neck fusion surgery last November.

WWE announces big RAW opener

The Road to WrestleMania 40 continues tonight as RAW airs live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE has just announced that Cody Rhodes will open tonight's show. The American Nightmare is set to address The Bloodline and WrestleMania XL.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns are not currently advertised for RAW, but anything is possible with less than two weeks to go until The Showcase of the Immortals.

The following line-up has been announced for tonight:

Cody Rhodes opens the show

CM Punk returns to his hometown

Andrade vs. Giovanni Vinci

Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh

Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae

Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

While not officially announced as of this writing, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are being teased for a WrestleMania showdown on tonight's RAW. They are both being advertised on the company website and the arena website.

