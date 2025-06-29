Heartbreaking update on Otis; removed from WWE's active roster - Reports

If a recent report is to be believed, Otis has been pulled from WWE's active roster due to an unfortunate reason. As per Fightful, the Alpha Academy member is suffering from an injury that has kept him out of action for the last two months.

Ad

Otis last competed on the May 5 episode of WWE RAW, where he lost to Rusev. Since then, he's been conspicuously absent from programming, with no mention of his status on TV. A few days back, WrestleVotes told Sportskeeda that the 33-year-old star was pulled from the active roster due to an injury or personal reasons.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now shared some more concrete details about the same, revealing that Otis has suffered an elbow injury and could undergo surgery. It was also noted that while the RAW Superstar is not expected to miss too much time, there's no timeline for his return at the moment.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Bill Apter wasn't a huge fan of Otis' match against Rusev from WWE RAW

A few weeks back, on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter criticized WWE for its booking of Rusev's match against Otis. Apter stated that since it was the former US Champion's first match since returning to the company, he should have dominated the proceedings and defeated Otis in mere minutes.

Ad

"No, I was not a big fan of [the match]. I wanted Rusev to come back looking magnificent, not a 50/50 type of match or a 50/75 type of match. I wanted to Rusev to come in and wipe whoever it was out. He got killed during most of the match. I was looking just like what are they doing? He hasn't been back here in five years and they're trying to get him over and he's getting killed, absolutely getting killed," Apter said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what WWE will have in store for Otis once he's healthy and if they intend to pit him against Rusev in a rematch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!