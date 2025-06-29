Heartbreaking update on Otis; removed from WWE's active roster - Reports

If a recent report is to be believed, Otis has been pulled from WWE's active roster due to an unfortunate reason. As per Fightful, the Alpha Academy member is suffering from an injury that has kept him out of action for the last two months.
Otis last competed on the May 5 episode of WWE RAW, where he lost to Rusev. Since then, he's been conspicuously absent from programming, with no mention of his status on TV. A few days back, WrestleVotes told Sportskeeda that the 33-year-old star was pulled from the active roster due to an injury or personal reasons.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now shared some more concrete details about the same, revealing that Otis has suffered an elbow injury and could undergo surgery. It was also noted that while the RAW Superstar is not expected to miss too much time, there's no timeline for his return at the moment.
Bill Apter wasn't a huge fan of Otis' match against Rusev from WWE RAW
A few weeks back, on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter criticized WWE for its booking of Rusev's match against Otis. Apter stated that since it was the former US Champion's first match since returning to the company, he should have dominated the proceedings and defeated Otis in mere minutes.
"No, I was not a big fan of [the match]. I wanted Rusev to come back looking magnificent, not a 50/50 type of match or a 50/75 type of match. I wanted to Rusev to come in and wipe whoever it was out. He got killed during most of the match. I was looking just like what are they doing? He hasn't been back here in five years and they're trying to get him over and he's getting killed, absolutely getting killed," Apter said.
It remains to be seen what WWE will have in store for Otis once he's healthy and if they intend to pit him against Rusev in a rematch.
