“Hell to the YEAH” - Fans react to reports of WWE having plans for popular 28-year-old RAW star

WWE has some incredible stars on its roster who are doing phenomenal work. However, with so much talent under contract, many gifted wrestlers can’t find a place on the cards. According to reports, one popular star who has been absent from television but still has a future in the company is Tegan Nox. This news has led to excitement among the WWE Universe.

Tegan Nox has been absent since she was drafted to RAW as part of the 2023 Draft. She was earlier a part of the SmackDown roster, where she last had a match with Xia Li. The Welsh star made her return to the company late last year by rescuing Liv Morgan from a Damage CTRL attack. Nox has had a stop-start career in WWE owing to multiple long-term injuries.

The 28-year-old had impressed everyone who saw her work during the 2018 Mae Young Classic and then as a part of NXT. Her career had been hampered by injuries, and she was released in 2021 before being brought back.

Fans had started to worry about Nox's absence, but they were glad to hear reports that the company still has plans for her. Many fans reacted to this with excitement about her possible return to RAW.

You can look at some of the fan reactions below:

Fan reaction to Tegan's possible return

Major cuts expected in WWE following UFC merger

WWE merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings

According to rumors, the company is expected to thin its roster by making major releases after the merger with UFC became official. Fans feared Tegan Nox could be one of those talents as it had seemed the company didn't have a plan for her, and she was surplus to needs.

The news that the company is still interested in Nox comes as a great relief for the fans of the Welsh star. However, it might not be good news for many others who are expected to be released in a bid to cut costs. The merger has already seen a lot of important long-serving backroom staff move on.

It would not be long before we see some personnel change in the talent roster too. While many people feel the cuts were needed due to the under-utilization of the company's bloated roster, it still makes fans upset.

Are you happy to hear about Tegan's possible return to television? Which other stars do you think are in danger of being released? Sound off in the comments section below!

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here