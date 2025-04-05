History-making WWE champion now a free agent after declining new contract - Reports

WWE continues to build its roster as the Endeavor Era moves through the WrestleMania 41 Season. The company has the WWE ID and NIL programs to complement developmental and NXT, but it continues to monitor top promotions for expiring contracts. Sources have just revealed a familiar face who could be making a comeback after passing on another offer.

Ad

TJ Perkins began training at age 13. After several WWE tryouts and significant success around the world for promotions like TNA, NJPW, and ROH, Perkins joined the Stamford-based company and won the inaugural Cruiserweight Championship in September 2016. He was released in February 2019 and has continued a successful career in NJPW, TNA, MLW, CMLL, and so on.

The Duke of Dab became the leader of the United Empire when Will Ospreay went to AEW and has been a top NJPW talent. However, Fightful Select reports that Perkins is now officially a free agent. New Japan officials made an offer to the 40-year-old, but it was declined for reasons that have not been confirmed.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Sources noted that there is no ill will between TJP and NJPW as he is continuing to work for the promotion on a freelance basis. In what could be a sign of the three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion going to WWE or AEW, sources revealed that NJPW asked him to work its Best of the Super Juniors singles tournament this spring, but he passed on the offer.

NJPW officials hoped TJP would be free to work the tournament as they had a prominent role in mind. Perkins is still on some upcoming New Japan events. He and his tag team partner, Francesco Akira, won the Super Jr. Tag League tournament in 2023. The singles tournament he recently passed on would have marked his fourth entry, as he competed in 2011, 2022, and 2023.

Ad

TJP's last WWE match was a 205 Live loss to Berto on February 19, 2019, one month after losing to Dijak in the first round of the Worlds Collide tournament.

Notable WWE and AEW contracts set to expire

The last and current years will arguably be two of the biggest years for free agency in pro wrestling. Karrion Kross will see his World Wrestling Entertainment contract expire this summer, and the same goes for his wife, Scarlett.

Ad

While it's no secret that Tony Khan has an interest in Kross and has made a unique AEW offer in the past, rumors about Kross staying picked up when he underwent a big creative change on the same day the reports dropped. The Miz and Dragon Lee are among the WWE talents with deals through the end of this year.

Danhausen looks to be the next AEW contract to expire, reportedly this spring or summer. Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and Mariah May also have AEW deals this summer, along with Killer Kelly in TNA and Kerry Morton in the NWA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More