Hopeful update on Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 40 - Reports

Seth Rollins suffered an injury on his left leg in this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, which left his status for WrestleMania 40 up in the air.

The Visionary faced off against Jinder Mahal in the main event of WWE RAW and successfully retained his World Heavyweight Championship. However, reports have come out stating that he has torn his MCL and suffered a partial tear on his meniscus.

This injury has come at a crucially bad time for Rollins, who was set to build up a program against CM Punk on the Road to WrestleMania 40. The injury suggests that it will take about four weeks to heal and perhaps even more if surgery is required, which could potentially rule him out for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Dave Meltzer spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio and confirmed that, as of now, plans for him to face CM Punk at WrestleMania remain unchanged. However, he added if the injury turns out to be significant, these plans will change.

“As of an hour ago, Seth Rollins and Punk are still scheduled for WrestleMania. As far as that could change? Yes. I was told yes, it could change, but it's up in the air. But right now, he's still on WrestleMania. I heard yesterday he was pulled from some house shows. And whatever, how long to be determined. But it's a significant injury, but we don't know how significant, I mean, as far as, like, how long we'll be out right now. But, yeah, so that's the basic gist of it,” Dave Meltzer said. (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

How could WWE have Seth Rollins make it to WrestleMania 40?

Seth Rollins' injury seems to have put a dream feud between him and CM Punk at WrestleMania on hold.

WWE has announced that the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion will appear on RAW to provide an update on his injury and address his future. It looks as if the Road to WrestleMania for Rollins is looking blurry as of now, and a large portion of the fanbase is concerned.

Perhaps, if the injury isn't too grave and he is given adequate time to recover until the Showcase of the Immortals, we may see him keep his World title. Dave Meltzer spoke on how WWE could handle the tricky situation amidst his injury.

"If it's a month thing, though, they should probably just go with their plans. If it's, you know, going to be two months or more, I mean, you could always do an interim if it's going to be a couple of months."

It looks as if we won't find out until Monday Night RAW rolls around and Seth Rollins addresses the crowd about his condition moving forward.

