Backstage update on how the locker room reportedly feels about John Cena's WWE return

John Cena's return to WWE has reportedly been a huge boost to the locker room as he is an inspirational figure.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that John Cena would return to WWE RAW on June 27, just a week before the Money in the Bank show. The 16-time world champion last appeared on television at SummerSlam last year when he lost a world championship match against Roman Reigns.

According to WrestleVotes, the locker room is excited about Cena's return and the positive presence that he exudes.

"Aside from the obvious business boost, I’m told the return of John Cena is as exciting for the locker room as it is for the fans. Cena is viewed as the ultimate leader, w/ his positive presence felt throughout the company when he’s around," said the report.

Cena's return coincides with the 20th anniversary of his WWE main roster debut. Several legends showered their praise on Cena in video messages ahead of his RAW return.

Who could John Cena step in the ring with following his WWE return?

It's been widely reported that Cena could feud with the current United States Champion Theory, with a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer suggesting that the match could happen at SummerSlam.

"Cena returns on the 6/27 Raw show in Laredo, TX. While this has not been confirmed to us by the company, the talk in wrestling is that it will be Cena vs. Theory at SummerSlam with the idea that working with Cena will bring Theory up to a higher level," said Meltzer.

Ahead of his return, Cena posted a picture of Seth Rollins on his Instagram but didn't reveal any details. The RAW Superstar could be a potential opponent for the 16-time world champion.

It remains to be seen whether Cena and Rollins will come face-to-face on the latest episode of RAW.

