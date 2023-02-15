Huge rumor killer on WWE possibly refusing to let Sami Zayn beat Roman Reigns because of Saudi Arabia show - Reports

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn is less than three days away from the biggest match of his career. However, there have been speculations about potential things that could affect the bout's result.

This Saturday, Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. His storyline with The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline was hailed as one of the best feuds shown on television in recent years.

Almost everyone is rooting for Sami Zayn in pursuit of dethroning Roman Reigns and breaking up The Bloodline.

WWE is seemingly planning a premium live event to take place in Saudi Arabia in May. Sami Zayn hasn't performed at previous shows in Saudi Arabia owing to his Syrian descent, as both countries have strained relationships since the Civil War in 2012.

Other superstars like Kevin Owens and John Cena have also allegedly refused to work at shows in Saudi Arabia over the difference in their political ideologies.

Fans were worried that a potential premium live event in Saudi Arabia could prevent Sami Zayn from winning the world championship since he won't be able to compete at the show. One fan raised this question on Twitter, and Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer denied those rumors.

Meltzer insisted that WWE's plans for the storyline involving Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and The Bloodline have already been decided. Thus, Zayn not performing at Saudi Arabia shows has not influenced the plans for his title match with Roman Reigns.

"Whatever decision has been made, this has nothing to do with it. Promise," wrote Meltzer.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Frank Caramanno @FrankCC17 Can @SeanRossSapp or @davemeltzerWON check into a truth that isn’t being reported. Sami Zayn isn’t winning a World Title this week or next month bc following Mania they are going to a country he is not allowed to perform in. That’s the biggest reason he’s not winning. Can @SeanRossSapp or @davemeltzerWON check into a truth that isn’t being reported. Sami Zayn isn’t winning a World Title this week or next month bc following Mania they are going to a country he is not allowed to perform in. That’s the biggest reason he’s not winning. Whatever decision has been made, this has nothing to do with it. Promise. twitter.com/FrankCC17/stat… Whatever decision has been made, this has nothing to do with it. Promise. twitter.com/FrankCC17/stat…

Fans are excited to see Sami Zayn walk out to a thunderous pop when he takes on Roman Reigns in his hometown. Before that, we might see the two superstars cross paths on SmackDown this week.

WWE could involve The Usos in a massive twist at Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns has instructed The Usos to watch this week's SmackDown from home to get a "TV Perspective." The Tribal Chief seemingly made the call after Jimmy Uso didn't see that Sami Zayn had "acknowledged" Jey Uso during their secret meeting last week.

It was speculated that this was done to write The Usos off television as Jimmy's past DUIs could prevent the duo from entering Canada. However, Meltzer reported that the Undisputed Tag Team Champions are in the clear and can make an appearance during Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

Poll : 0 votes