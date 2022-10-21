It has been reported that Drew McIntyre will once again lock horns with Karrion Kross at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Meanwhile, another report has suggested that a massive stipulation could be added to their potential match in Saudi Arabia.

Kross and Drew McIntyre have been engaged in an intense rivalry since the former made his WWE return in August. The Doom Walker even defeated McIntyre in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules.

However, with their feud far from over, Xero News has reported that the two stars are set to collide again. This time, they could battle inside the perilous Steel Cage.

"Been told to expect announcement of Drew vs. [Karrion] Kross steel cage match at Crown Jewel very soon." (H/T Twitter)

Last week on SmackDown, McIntyre launched a brutal assault on Kross in the parking lot as the show came on the air.

Karrion Kross breaks character to praise Drew McIntyre

Despite being embroiled in an intense feud on television, The Doom Walker has a lot of respect for McIntyre in real life.

During a recent appearance on the Ringer Show, Karrion Kross commended The Scottish Warrior for his long and arduous journey to the top of WWE.

"I'm going to say something that might surprise a lot of people, but Drew McIntyre is a prime example of somebody in life, not even just in wrestling, but in life. He's been knocked down so many times personally and professionally throughout his entire life, and this guy still gets up every day."

Kross also emphasized how McIntyre did not take the easy route:

"It's cool to promote motivation and inspiration, but people don't wake up like that. But that guy on the days he wants to do it or the days he doesn't, he gives 110% at every single thing that he does. A lot of people have counted him out professionally throughout his career and he's always proved them wrong." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Fans will have to wait and see if McIntyre can bounce back from his recent loss against Kross.

Who do you see coming out on top in a potential rematch? Drew McIntyre or Karrion Kross? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes