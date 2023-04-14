Huge title rematch from WrestleMania 39 planned for an upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown - Reports

WWE pulled out all the stops to make this year's WrestleMania a memorable event, with multiple titles being defended on the show. As per a new report, the company is planning a rematch between The Usos and Sami Zayn on an upcoming edition of SmackDown.

The two teams main evented Night One of Showcase of Immortals, where Zayn and KO defeated The Usos after a stellar bout. However, the feud between them has continued, with the babayfaces proving to be a thorn in The Bloodline's side.

According to Xero News, the rivalry could lead to a rematch from WrestleMania 39. The news source reported that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are slated to defend the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions against The Usos on SmackDown in a couple of weeks.

Solo Sikoa also faced off against Kevin Owens on this week's RAW. However, the Prizefighter had no backup until the end of the show as Zayn and Matt Riddle faced travel issues. The latter duo appeared towards the end of the show to save KO from an assault at the hands of The Bloodline.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could lose the WWE Tag Team Championships very soon

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's victory at WrestleMania 39 was an emotional moment for many as the duo finally put an end to The Usos' historic reign. However, it seems like the duo's run with the titles may not last long.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips MAN that pop for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. You love to see it. MAN that pop for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. You love to see it. https://t.co/EadSVbP9DK

WWE recently announced that Night of Champions will make its return on May 27th. The premium live event will take place in Saudi Arabia, which could be a major problem for both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as the duo doesn't compete in the country.

Being of Syrian descent, The Underdog from Underground is not allowed in the country due to its strained relations with Syria. Owens also hasn't traveled to Saudi in the past to support his best friend.

WWE recently replaced The King and Queen of the Ring PLE with Night of Champions. It is speculated that the change took place because of a grand celebration planned for Roman Reigns for reaching 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

