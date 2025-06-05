  • home icon
Huge update on Liv Morgan alleged stalker incident - there were two arrests

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 05, 2025 01:39 GMT
Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan's stalker was arrested (Credit: WWE.com)

Reports have emerged of arrests outside WWE's Performance Center, and one of them involved Liv Morgan's alleged stalker. There seem to have been two arrests.

Earlier, it was reported that there was an incident at the WWE Performance Center where local police had to be called, with the Orange County Sheriff putting out a statement saying that they arrested a man named Shawn Chan outside the building. Chan had an outstanding warrant for burglary as well, and he was placed under arrest and booked in Orange County Jail.

As it turns out, this was the second incident. There was another incident, as confirmed by PWInsider after they reached out regarding what happened surrounding Liv Morgan. They confirmed the story making the rounds that a suspected stalker for Liv Morgan was indeed apprehended outside the Performance Center. As per what they have been told, this is "100% legitimate" as well.

This arrest, though, was not made by local authorities, and a much larger agency had to get involved in the situation. A separate report said that it was the FBI. The suspect is currently being held.

The report also clarified that this was entirely separate from the earlier arrest incident.

Further clarity is awaited on the situation.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
