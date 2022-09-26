Huge update on Mandy Rose's main roster status - Reports

Mandy Rose is the current NXT Women's Champion. However, according to a report from Xero News on Twitter, she could be dropping her title soon and will be back on the main roster.

The Toxic Attraction's leader has been dominant since returning to NXT in 2021, even capturing her first-ever title in WWE. She has already surpassed 300+ days as the NXT Women's Champion.

The same report suggested that Rose will be joining Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on the main roster. She could reportedly drop the NXT Women's Title before Survivor Series.

"And heres another. Mandy will be Joining them. She is due to drop the belt before Survivor Series. Last told there was a pitch for them to be apart of the War Games Match," read the report.

Since dropping the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, Dolin and Jayne have worked on the main roster. They were previously a part of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament but were forced to withdraw due to an injury to Dolin.

At the same time, the Toxic Attraction members have also worked on NXT 2.0. They were recently in action against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

Another recent report suggested that Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will join the main roster without Mandy Rose.

According to a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) report, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne could be moving up to the main roster without Mandy Rose.

There have reportedly been talks of the duo joining either RAW or SmackDown in the near future. Interestingly enough, though, Rose is set to become the longest reigning NXT Women's Champion.

Hence, her name hasn't been brought up in terms of her re-joining the main roster in the near future.

Mandy Rose is currently engaged in a feud with Alba Fyre after she recently took the fight to Toxic Attraction on NXT 2.0.

