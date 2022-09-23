Toxic Attraction will leave WWE NXT without Mandy Rose - Reports

According to recent reports, Toxic Attraction might leave the Black and Gold brand without their leader, Mandy Rose.

Toxic Attraction was created by Mandy Rose when she returned to the Black and Gold Brand in 2021. After the brand's reboot, Rose became the top woman in the division when she won the NXT Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane made a statement when they became the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions at Halloween Havoc. The trio dominated the division and remained champions for the rest of the year.

According to recent reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane of Toxic Attraction might be making their way to the main roster as management are in talks to bring the duo to RAW or SmackDown.

Unfortunately, Mandy Rose is on a path to becoming the longest reigning NXT Women's Champion and her name was not brought up along with her stablemates during the call-up.

Mandy Rose is set to defend her NXT title against Alba Fyre

Last year, Rose shocked the world when she returned to the Black and Gold brand with a new look and created a stable called Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane. Rose defeated Raquel Rodriguez and became the NXT Women's Champion at Halloween Havoc 2021.

Since then, the trio have held all the gold on the brand and have been dominating the division. Recently, Dolin and Jane lost their WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Rose became the Unified NXT Women's Champion by defeating Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport at Worlds Collide.

Alba Fyre was formerly known as Kay Lee Ray and was the longest reiging NXT UK Women's Champion before joining NXT 2.0. Earlier this year, she became Alba Fyre, where she feuded with Lash Legend and won. Last week, she confronted Toxic Attraction and took out the entire group to end the segment.

Following recent tapings, Fyre is set to face Rose for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2022. This will be Fyre's second singles match with Rose as she previously wrestled her as Kay Lee Ray for the title and lost.

Do you think Mandy Rose will become the longest reigning NXT Women's Champion? Sound off in the comment section.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far