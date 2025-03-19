Huge update on Sting potentially attending WWE Hall of Fame 2025 - Reports

Sting is currently on a deal with AEW. However, new details have emerged on the possibility of him attending the WWE Hall of Fame 2025.

Not too long ago, WWE announced that Lex Luger would be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame. This raised a lot of questions about who should induct the veteran. Many people believed that it should be Sting, given their history together. Luger and The Icon spent several years in WCW, where they were tag team partners for a considerable period of time. These two athletes were pivotal to each other's careers. Hence, The Vigilante seemed like the ideal choice to induct Luger into the HoF Class of 2025.

Although The Icon retired from in-ring competition last year, he signed a multi-year deal with AEW, which is similar to a WWE Legends deal. This has raised concerns about whether the 65-year-old would be allowed to attend World Wrestling Entertainment's Hall of Fame ceremony.

According to reports from Fightful Select, the natural choice to induct Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame is his longtime tag team partner and friend, Sting. It was also reported that The Icon had signed a deal with AEW after retiring from in-ring competition. However, it was not clear whether Tony Khan would need to sign off on The Icon possibly inducting his long-time friend. The report further added that WWE was planning to make overtures about making it happen as Luger has already informed WWE that The Vigilante is his preferred choice.

Konnan believes Tony Khan should allow Sting to attend the WWE Hall of Fame 2025

There is no doubt that AEW and WWE are not on the best terms with each other. Tony Khan has taken shots and thrown accusations at the Stamford-based promotion over the years. Consequently, many believe that Khan will not allow The Icon to attend the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to induct Lex Luger.

Konnan addressed this topic on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, where he stated that the AEW boss already had a lot of heat for several things he had done. And so, if he does not allow Sting to induct Lex Luger, it will only make things worse for him.

"He does get angry, but he doesn't but he never shows it, bro. He tries to be a nice guy. Like, you know, 'I'm a really good guy'. But at the end of the day, if people found out... He already has a lot of heat for doing stupid s***. That he didn't let Sting induct Lex Luger, how much heat do we think he would get?" Konnan said. [1:26 - 1:46]

Check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if The Vigilante will be there at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to induct his friend next month in Las Vegas.

