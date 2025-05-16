There's a huge update after a WWE legend was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife. The legal proceedings surrounding the situation have now come to light.

Billy Jack Haynes was charged with murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the death of his wife. Jan Becraft was killed in February 2024, and authorities got to know about the shooting at 9:52 AM. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was to stand trial this upcoming December. The medical examiner also ruled that Becraft died of homicide by gunshot wound.

He was arrested after he was released from the hospital, where he had been admitted soon after the incident. Now, as per the latest report by Fox 12, the WWE legend has been ordered to go through further evaluation at Oregon State Hospital. The process can take as long as one to three years. He has been declared unfit to stand trial until then, and all legal proceedings have been paused.

The neighbors who heard about the situation after his arrest were shocked to hear about it as well, talking about how the couple were extremely well-loved in the community.

"A great community around here. A lot of veterans. My dad’s a vet as well and so is Billy. I did love him dearly, and we loved Jan as well. It’s a tragedy all around."

It remains to be seen how the entire situation pans out.

