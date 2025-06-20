  • home icon
  • Hulk Hogan health update after alleged hospitalization and rumors of family members being told to say their "goodbyes" - Reports

Hulk Hogan health update after alleged hospitalization and rumors of family members being told to say their "goodbyes" - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 20, 2025 04:26 GMT
A report has emerged surrounding the health of Hulk Hogan. All of this comes after the recent controversy.

Earlier in the week, there were a few rumors about Hulk Hogan's health. Bubba the Love Sponge had said that the star was in bad shape and had even indicated that he was sick enough following hospitalization that phone calls had been made to family members to come and say their goodbyes.

"So, I'll tell you this. If you did some sniffing around, you might find him in a hospital near you, and it's not good. I got some pretty reliable information last night that there are phone calls being made to various family members about getting to town to come say your goodbyes."
However, as was revealed later, this was not the case, with TMZ refuting the claim, and the source saying that he was not on his deathbed. He was, however, in the hospital following neck and back issues.

Now, Fightful Select has provided a further report on the situation. The report stated that they had heard the same as had been indicated, that Hogan was indeed suffering from difficulties with a cervical surgery. However, the situation is nowhere near as bad as Bubba indicated.

We at Sportskeeda wish Hulk Hogan a swift recovery.

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
