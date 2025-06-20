Hulk Hogan health update after alleged hospitalization and rumors of family members being told to say their "goodbyes" - Reports

A report has emerged surrounding the health of Hulk Hogan. All of this comes after the recent controversy.

Earlier in the week, there were a few rumors about Hulk Hogan's health. Bubba the Love Sponge had said that the star was in bad shape and had even indicated that he was sick enough following hospitalization that phone calls had been made to family members to come and say their goodbyes.

"So, I'll tell you this. If you did some sniffing around, you might find him in a hospital near you, and it's not good. I got some pretty reliable information last night that there are phone calls being made to various family members about getting to town to come say your goodbyes."

However, as was revealed later, this was not the case, with TMZ refuting the claim, and the source saying that he was not on his deathbed. He was, however, in the hospital following neck and back issues.

Now, Fightful Select has provided a further report on the situation. The report stated that they had heard the same as had been indicated, that Hogan was indeed suffering from difficulties with a cervical surgery. However, the situation is nowhere near as bad as Bubba indicated.

We at Sportskeeda wish Hulk Hogan a swift recovery.

