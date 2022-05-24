Hulk Hogan rumoured to be coming out of retirement for match with WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Icon Hulk Hogan is rumoured to be returning to the ring for a confrontation with The Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Hogan has not been in the ring since 2012, his last match a six-man tag team bout taking place during a TNA tour of England. Since his return to WWE in 2018, scandal has kept him mostly away from the spotlight, aside from rare instances such as his hosting duties at WrestleMania 37.

Hogan's rumoured opponent, however, has recently shown that he's still got something left in tank, with The Nature Boy seen running the ropes with Jay Lethal in a recent video on social media.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former WWE star Brian Blair mentioned that the two might be returning to the ring, noting that he was excited to see the match over SummerSlam weekend:

“I’m looking forward to seeing Flair and Hogan… at SummerSlam,” Blair said. (H/T: WrestlingNewsCo)

Of course, Blair likely didn't mean SummerSlam itself, as Flair has been rumored to return to the ring at the Starrcast event taking place the same weekend. When pressed about the statement, Blair backtracked somewhat, claiming that he'd read it somewhere online. However, these online rumours were scarce at the time of the statement.

Blair and Hogan are known to have a close friendship and both live in the Tampa, Florida area. This has led some to speculate that Blair may have insider knowledge about a potential match.

When did Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair last face off?

Hogan and Flair locked horns in the squared circle on the Hulkamania tour of Austrailia in 2009, but this wasn't the last time they'd clash.

Their last meeting in the ring would be as part of a Lethal Lockdown match for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling in 2010. In the match, Team Flair (Ric Flair, Bobby Roode, James Storm, Desmond Wolfe and Sting) took on Team Hogan (Hulk Hogan, Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Hardy, Abyss, and Rob Van Dam) in a losing effort.

Flair would align himself with Hogan in the promotion just months later.

It will be interesting to see if there's any truth to Brian Blair's words, and Hulk Hogan returns to face Flair. You can read more about The Hulkster by clicking here.

