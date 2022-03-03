Important update about Vince McMahon-Pat McAfee interview - Reports

More details have come out regarding Vince McMahon's upcoming appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

The WWE Chairman is slated for a rare interview with SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee this week. Fans are pretty excited about the interview, mainly because it might kick-start a WrestleMania feud between the duo.

Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has shared a major update on the big interview. As per Sapp, the sit-down would be a real interview and not a kayfabe-filled one. Some elements of kayfabe would probably be used, though.

"I'm told that while elements of it may be used to promote WWE programming, the Vince McMahon interview with @PatMcAfeeShow is supposed to be a real interview, as opposed to a kayfabe filled one. That should be fascinating," wrote Sapp.

Vince McMahon is rumored to wrestle his first match in 10 years at WrestleMania 38

As per the latest reports, Vince McMahon might step back into the ring after a decade to face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. Another report states that McMahon won't be taking bumps in the match.

The WWE Universe wasn't thrilled over the possibility of McMahon wrestling at The Show of Shows. Several wrestling personalities have reacted to the rumors, including WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

The former WCW World Champion had the following to say about McMahon's possible in-ring return:

"I read Vince (McMahon) would probably be part of a storyline at WrestleMania 38. I don't know what that actually means. But, if Vince were to lace 'em up and get back in the ring at, what 76? It would definitely be something men should be inspired seeing, honestly. I say it all the time, how are you going to tell a man he can't do it no more? How are you going to tell a man you're just too damn old, just stay at the house and don't ever come out?" [1:02:00-1:02:52]

No one wants to see Mr. McMahon get injured while fighting at this age. But if he decides to step in the ring, there's little anyone can do to stop him. Are you excited about Pat McAfee's interview with McMahon? Sound off in the comments!

