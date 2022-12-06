Injured Former WWE Champion reportedly still "wanted to wrestle" after being pulled from huge title match

Recent reports have emerged stating that injured WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre still wanted to compete despite being forced out of his upcoming match this Friday on SmackDown.

The Scottish Warrior was originally slated to team up with his longtime friend and occasional rival, Sheamus, to take on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos. However, Drew tweeted last night that he will not be able to compete in the match due to injury.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the 37-year-old star was still very keen to face off against The Usos, despite being less than 100%.

"He is injured. I was told an injury, but it’s not from a firsthand source. But he’s supposed to be back for the Christmas show. So it’s only a couple of weeks, I know that. The only thing I know is that he wanted to wrestle and they would not let him wrestle. But it’s not like it’s going to be a long-term thing, at least as it stands right now." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon

Sheamus will now team up with his stablemate, Butch, from The Brawling Brutes. Butch and his tag team partner Ridge Holland were recently unsuccessful against The Usos as they looked to capture the gold.

Top WWE tag team poke fun at Drew McIntyre

Being one of the toughest and most terrifying stars on the roster, it takes a lot for the Scotsman to pull out of a match, especially with one with stakes as high as this.

After confirming his absence from the tag team title match against The Usos, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions responded to Drew on social media.

"Nah, you jus scurrred [sic]…." wrote The Usos.

The Usos @WWEUsos Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon Nah, you jus scurrred…. twitter.com/dmcintyrewwe/s… Nah, you jus scurrred…. twitter.com/dmcintyrewwe/s…

The Usos have had a career-defining year as a duo, becoming the longest-reigning tag team champions in history as they have held the SmackDown titles for more than 505 days.

Where do The Usos rank amongst the other great tag teams in WWE history? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes