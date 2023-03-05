WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is still a few months away, but reports have started to surface of a potential winner this year, and the name in contention now is Austin Theory.

Current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory won last year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, becoming the youngest MITB winner in history.

The 25-year-old teased cashing in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on many occasions but ultimately cashed in his contract on the then United States Champion Seth Rollins on an episode of RAW in November 2022. He was unsuccessful in winning the bout due to some outside interference from Bobby Lashley.

Xero News is now reporting that after his unsuccessful cash-in last year, there are people internally who once again want Theory to win the MITB match this year. The idea is to finally turn him into the next major star, something Vince McMahon thought he could become.

"Nowhere near decided but - WWE want to continue the push of Austin Theory this year and after dropping the selfie gimmick and failing to successfully cash in his MITB briefcase last year, there are some internally who feel Theory should win it once again this year, turning him into the major star that Vince thought he could become," reported Xero News.

It should be noted that Theory is not the only star in contention to win this year's Money in the Bank ladder match. LA Knight's name has also come up in the conversation of potential MITB winners this year.

Austin Theory is reportedly set to have a major clash at WrestleMania 39

Theory successfully defended his United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against five other top stars. Last month on Monday Night RAW, he also picked up a huge victory over WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

As per reports, he is finally set to have the long-awaited match against 16-time world champion John Cena at WrestleMania 39. The Leader of Cenation is returning to WWE this coming week on RAW, and the build-up to his feud against Theory should commence then.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC John Cena vs Austin Theory loading up? John Cena vs Austin Theory loading up? 👀 https://t.co/mGoykrO2eN

With Cena no longer a full-time WWE performer, he is unlikely to take the US title off Theory. A victory over someone like John Cena would be a massive boost for the young star and would greatly help him establish himself.

