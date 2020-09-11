Ivar's injury on RAW possibly worse than expected?

Ivar of The Viking Raiders suffered a big injury while hitting a suicide/Viking dive from the middle ropes. WWE put out an official statement on his injury, saying:

During the Eight-Man Tag Team Match on Monday Night Raw, Ivar suffered a cervical injury on a Viking Dive to the floor. As a precaution, Ivar was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Ivar put out a statement, unclear as to what was ahead for him:

From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU to every single friend, family and fan who has reached out to me. My heart is truly touched from all the love and support. Still figuring it all out but I am working hard to… https://t.co/fduMdrpcjs — Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) September 8, 2020

Dave Meltzer spoke about it on the Wrestling Observer Radio and revealed that while it's unclear whether Ivar requires surgery, the injury that he suffered could be worse than what was first expected:

“Nothing is for sure, but it has not been determined whether or not he will need surgery. It’s a significant injury. Once you say that, it tells you that it’s just not like a stinger where you’re gonna come back in two weeks. It’s probably a lot worse than that. So, it’s not determined yet, but it’s absolutely as of today a possibility.”

Where do The Viking Raiders go without Ivar?

Unfortunately for Erik, the answer to the question is nowhere. Whenever one tag team member is injured, WWE opts to have the other partner sit out. While Big E for The New Day is one exception (and Jey Uso another), the pattern on previous occasions suggests that this is WWE's approach.

Unfortunately, it will mean the end of The Viking Raiders for a while. WWE has faced an issue lately with the number of tag teams that are breaking up and given that there aren't many teams on RAW, to begin with, it's a big blow to the tag team division.

For a good part of post-WrestleMania programming on RAW, the Tag Team title feud centered around The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders. With The AoP recently released, WWE could run out of tag teams sooner than expected.

Either way, fans will hope that Ivar's injury won't put him out for long. But from the look of things, that's exactly what could happen.