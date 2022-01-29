Ivory and two WWE Hall of Famers spotted ahead of Royal Rumble 2022 - Reports

WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Jerry Lawler, and Ivory are in St. Louis, the city where this year's Royal Rumble show will take place.

The show will take place on Saturday, 29 January, at The Dome in St. Louis, Missouri.

The show will feature some high-profile matches, including Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, apart from the men's and women's Rumble matches.

As per PWInsider, Ivory, who last wrestled at the Evolution pay-per-view in 2018, is in the city, as is Kurt Angle, JBL, and Jerry Lawler.

JBL and Jerry Lawler will likely be a part of the pre-show panel, while Ivory could be a part of the Table for 3 episodes that are set to be shot, as per the report.

"WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Ivory are slated to be in St. Louis this weekend for WWE's Royal Rumble weekend, PWInsider.com has confirmed. As PWInsider.com previously reported, WWE has plans to film new Table for 3 episodes as well as WWE 24 documentary material, so their being in town does not necessarily mean they are performing Sunday. Jerry Lawler and JBL are in town as well, likely for the Royal Rumble Kickoff show," said the report.

WWE @WWE The one and only @MorettiIvory is so proud to see how far the women of @WWE have come! #WWEHOF The one and only @MorettiIvory is so proud to see how far the women of @WWE have come! #WWEHOF https://t.co/nRua3cow6c

Ivory hasn't been a part of any of the women's Royal Rumble matches so far, while Angle retired from in-ring action in 2019 at WrestleMania 35.

A few other WWE legends and ex-stars have been spotted ahead of Royal Rumble 2022

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE Wait I was trending again? I mean, it is January. Wait I was trending again? I mean, it is January.

The Undertaker is reportedly set to be in St. Louis, with legendary journalist Bill Apter recently stating that The Phenom will be working on a project for the WWE Network. His wife Michelle McCool will be appearing in the women's Rumble match on Saturday.

Kurt Angle is also being linked with a return at this year's Rumble, while former Divas Champion Kaitlyn could also return, as per a report.

There have also been rumors about former NXT Women's and Divas Champion Paige returning to the ring after a gap of five years.

