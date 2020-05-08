Jinder Mahal reportedly in for a solid push by WWE

Jinder Mahal.

Jinder Mahal recently made his TV return after a lengthy injury layoff and it seems like the Modern Day Maharaja could be in for a solid push.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed Jinder Mahal's return and the possibility of him going up against Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship feud.

Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue revealed that WWE could book Mahal to be Drew McIntyre's title challenger. Colohue noted that WWE signed a new TV deal in India and they are looking to push a Superstar who will appeal to the massive Indian market.

Will Jinder Mahal get a WWE title opportunity?

Colohue added that whether The Modern Day Maharaja gets a world title opportunity or not, the former WWE Champion is definitely set to get pushed hard soon.

Jinder Mahal gets a lot of heel heat and WWE can get the desired reaction from the fans if they push the Modern Day Maharaja once again. However, the absence of a live crowd booing Mahal could be a hindrance in making him look like a top heel.

Tom explained the following on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

It won't be easy for Jinder Mahal to get back to the level he was previous. Really, there are ways to do it. He gets such tremendous heat just by being pushed that all they need to do is push him and people will push him as a heel anyway. But without a crowd booing him it might be quite difficult because people may look at him slightly differently.

That said, there is a huge new TV deal that WWE have going on in India and they want to push someone who appeals to that market. So Jinder Mahal, whether he is getting championship opportunities or not, he is definitely going to be pushed hard.

Jinder Mahal returned on the RAW episode of April 27th and convincingly defeated Akira Tozawa. WWE also recently tested a potential WWE title programme between former 3MB stablemates Mahal and McIntyre and the fans are wondering if WWE does actually go down that path.

A dream match for many, a nightmare for one. #BusinessIsBusiness https://t.co/Z1bGp5FFp8 — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) May 4, 2020

McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank and the Scottish Psycopath should ideally retain the title. Could Mahal be next in line for a WWE title shot? Do you like the sound of an angle between Mahal and McIntyre? Sound off in the comments section.

