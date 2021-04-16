Three former WWE Champions touted for 'big money' matches with Roman Reigns - Report

Roman Reigns made the WWE Universe acknowledge him when he beat Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37. In the main event of Night Two of The Show of Shows, The Tribal Chief retained his Universal Championship. One reason Edge or Daniel Bryan did not win could be that WWE wanted to protect Reigns for 'big money' matches in the future.

There has been a lot of speculation in regards to who Reigns is going to feud with next. Although many feel someone like Big E or Cesaro should get a chance at Reigns' Universal Championship, even if they do, Reigns will likely not be losing the title anytime soon.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has noted that WWE chose to protect Roman Reigns for potential matches against big names like John Cena, Brock Lesnar and The Rock, instead of having Daniel Bryan or Edge win at WrestleMania 37.

"They are playing the long game. The three biggest money matches they believe they have are all with Reigns, with Dwayne Johnson, John Cena and Brock Lesnar. You don’t have to have Reigns always win and those matches would still draw if he lost now and won it back later."

The reason why WWE chose Roman Reigns over Edge and Daniel Bryan

The report stated that Daniel Bryan simply isn't someone who is seen as a World Champion by WWE right now. As for Edge, Meltzer believes the primary reason he lost was to build Roman Reigns for his upcoming clashes against bigger names.

"But Bryan is not their pick as champion now, and while Edge would have made for a better story on the day, he’d have to lose it back, and by the result, you can see they made the decision that they’d rather protect Reigns for the money matches than give fans a happy ending for night two."

Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Dwayne Johnson are all former WWE Champions the company may be counting on for big comebacks. If WWE plans on having Reigns feud with all three upon their return, it looks like we are in for the long-haul with The Tribal Chief as Universal Champion.