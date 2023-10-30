John Cena given official new nickname by WWE - Reports

WWE appears to have given John Cena a new nickname, and according to reports, it's official.

Cena is back in the company for another run with the strike ongoing. The star is set to compete at WWE Crown Jewel this weekend, where he will face quite a big threat in the form of Solo Sikoa.

The star has been on the back foot since arriving and has also been suffering from bouts of self-doubt, where he's far from his usual outspoken and confident self. This has shown in his overall appearances, with him even voicing doubts about whether it's time for him to retire finally or not. This has not been helped by the last SmackDown, where he was left lying in the ring after a Samoan Spike from Sikoa.

Since arriving for this run, WWE has called him "the greatest of all time" several times on commentary or elsewhere.

Now, according to a report from Fightful Select, it appears that among the official nicknames listed internally, John Cena has a new one - The Greatest Of All Time.

Why the company has felt the need to give him the name is unclear at this time, but this could be one of the star's last runs in the company, given his age.

