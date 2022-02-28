Update on John Cena's status for WrestleMania 38 - Reports

WWE is going all out to make WrestleMania 38 the biggest show possible, so it is natural for John Cena's name to come up in discussions for the event. But will the 16-time world champion be there?

While there are huge plans in place for Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon to wrestle at The Show of Shows, it seems like Cena won't be returning to the ring this April. He is quite busy, with multiple projects coming up. He himself claimed his status for the event was doubtful.

According to Ringside News, John Cena will not be a part of WrestleMania this year. He was discussed for a return, as was "everyone outside of religion and politics," but it isn't part of WWE's plan. A member of the creative team was quoted to have said this:

“Cena was discussed, as was everyone outside of religion and politics, but Cena was never a real possibility.”

John Cena did not miss a single WrestleMania from 2004 to 2020

John Cena remains one of the most consistent stars in WWE history. He remained a full-timer from his debut in 2002 until 2017. The 16-time world champion first appeared at WrestleMania in 2004, where he defeated The Big Show to win the United States Championship.

Since then, Cena appeared at 17 straight editions of The Show of Shows. This includes surprise appearances in 2016 and 2019, with the former coming during his recovery from a shoulder injury. The Hollywood star's last 'Mania match was the Firefly Fun House Match against Bray Wyatt in 2020.

Last year's two-night event was the first one not to feature John Cena since 2003. He did return a few months later to put over Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Cena's last match came after SmackDown on September 10, as he and The Mysterios teamed up to defeat The Bloodline.

It remains to be seen when the WWE legend will return to the company. WrestleMania 38 seems unlikely, although a last-minute surprise appearance cannot be ruled out.

