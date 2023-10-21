John Cena's WWE future up in the air following Crown Jewel - Reports

John Cena surprised the WWE Universe when he began appearing on SmackDown on a regular basis starting from September 1. However, the latest reports suggest that his future is currently unknown after the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Cena has only been making part-time appearances for WWE since 2019 when he started focusing on his acting career. The SAG-AFTRA strike in July put everything on hold in Hollywood, freeing up Cena to make a return.

The former WWE Champion wrestled at Superstar Spectacle in India, as well as at Fastlane earlier this month. He also hosted Payback and has been on SmackDown almost weekly.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp during his recent Q&A, Cena is scheduled to appear until SmackDown's November 3rd episode. It's the Crown Jewel go-home edition, which will be taped a week before to help with the logistics of preparing for a Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

John Cena is not currently advertised to appear at Crown Jewel, but there are rumors speculating that he'll be facing either Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso at the event. After Crown Jewel, it's unclear whether Cena will continue appearing on WWE television or get ready to return to Hollywood with the SAG-AFTRA strike possibly nearing a resolution.

John Cena's remarks about doing both acting and wrestling at the same time

In the post-Fastlane press conference, John Cena was asked about his future and if he was open to doing both acting and wrestling at the same time. Cena made it clear that he could not do both due to insurance issues, which plagued The Rock when he got injured at WrestleMania 29.

The Cenation Leader added that once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends, he's almost 100% sure that he'll resume filming. He's slated to appear in movies such as Coyote vs. Acme, Ricky Stanicky, Grand Death Lotto and Heads of State next year.

Cena has been incredibly successful since he went full-time in Hollywood. He's been in both films and television shows, with his portrayal of DC anti-hero Peacemaker among his best performances.

