Possible spoiler on John Cena's Crown Jewel opponent - Reports

John Cena's status for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is up in the air as he is missing an opponent for the marquee show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Cenation Leader's presence, however, has already been advertised for the premium live event to be held on November 4th. He has been featured quite prominently on the official Crown Jewel poster.

Cena has been embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline since his return, which led many fans to believe that he would face his arch-rival Roman Reigns once again. Despite the rampant rumors and subtle teases, the 46-year-old wrestling stalwart anointed LA Knight as the next challenger for The Head of the Table last week.

WWE has now made Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight official for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, John Cena could face Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso at the premium live event. The Cenation Leader crossed paths with both men when he joined forces with Knight at Fastlane.

Expand Tweet

With Jimmy shifting his focus on his brother Jey, it is likely that fans might see Cena against The Enforcer in a first-time-ever singles match. Interestingly, recent rumors have suggested that the company has been holding off a clash between the two until Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 40 next year.

John Cena is set to appear on SmackDown tonight to address his status for Crown Jewel 2023. Will Sikoa interrupt the 16-time WWE Champion and set up a blockbuster match? Only time will tell.

Who do you want to see John Cena face at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches