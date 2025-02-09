Karl Anderson's reaction to his WWE release amid injury hiatus revealed - Reports

A recent report has seemingly revealed Karl Anderson's reaction after he was released from WWE. The former O.C. member was let go while he was out with an injury.

Karl Anderson last competed inside the squared circle in a dark match following the October 1, 2024, edition of NXT. He teamed up with Luke Gallows in a losing effort against Hank and Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger). The 45-year-old suffered an injury that indefinitely sidelined him from in-ring competition.

Amid their hiatus from WWE TV, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were recently released from the Stamford-based promotion. This came as a massive shock to the pro wrestling world, as the company isn't known to release stars who are out with an injury.

According to the latest report by Fightful Select, Anderson was still injured, and he would probably take another three to four months before being cleared to compete. The report also highlighted that the former O.C. member did not react to his release badly, despite being let go by the company while recovering from an injury.

Karl Anderson talked about his desire to win a singles title in WWE

Although Karl Anderson tasted some success in WWE's tag team division, he didn't win a singles title in the company. During a recent edition of the Talk'n Shop podcast, the former RAW Tag Team Champion said he was trying to win a singles championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

Anderson also mentioned that he was pushing for it to happen for a long time.

“When am I gonna add a WWE singles title to my collection? Listen, I’m trying here, I want one. I’ve been trying for one for a long time. I think a run with a singles title with the Big LG as my heater is something that, trust me, something that we’ve been pushing for a long time.”

It remains to be seen what Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have planned for their future in the professional wrestling world.

