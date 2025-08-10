Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE exit could be a work - Report

By Aakaansh Sukale
Published Aug 10, 2025 11:54 GMT
Karrion Kross and Scarlett at WWE SummerSlam 2025! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Karrion Kross and Scarlett at WWE SummerSlam 2025 [Image credit: WWE.com]

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE future looks uncertain at this time, as their contracts have reportedly expired. According to a new report, there's a possibility that the exit could be a work.

Ad

Earlier today, Karrion Kross and Scarlett's profiles were moved to the alumni section on WWE's official site, seemingly hinting that the two are set to part ways with the Stamford-based promotion. The former two-time NXT Champion gained immense popularity in a few months when he cut a shoot promo during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

According to Fightful Select, the popular couple's contracts were set to expire on August 10. The report stated that Kross and Scarlett's standing and status with the promotion should become clear in the coming day or two. However, it was also stated that there's a possibility that the entire thing could be a work.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the recent work around Seth Rollins' knee injury heading into WWE SummerSlam 2025, it shouldn't come as a surprise if Karrion Kross and Scarlett's move to the alumni section is a work. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the couple in the coming days.

Major signs that Roman is leaving WWE soon - Check out!

Ex-WWE star wants Karrion Kross and Scarlett to leave the promotion

In 2022, Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to the Stamford-based promotion under the Triple H-led creative regime. After a few notable feuds and mixed tag team matches, the couple paired up with the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering to form The Final Testament.

Ad

Sadly, the group disbanded in around a year as AOP and Ellering were released. Regardless of the setbacks, Karrion Kross got over organically, and Vince Russo thinks they're stars with or without the promotion. Russo tweeted that it would be for the best if the real-life couple left the company, as they can thrive on their own.

"Trips NOT Resigning (sic) @realKILLERkross and @Lady_Scarlett13 will be the ABSOLUTE BEST THING that could happen to the both of them. They have proven time and time again that they are better than 95% of the Roster. Unfortunately, when the Boss KNOWS that you're Smarter than him---that's a Curse in Pro Wrestling. Go to Hollywood---you Guys are STARS. You leave the @WWE---You THRIVE," Russo tweeted.
Ad

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the couple in the coming days.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications