Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE exit could be a work - Report

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE future looks uncertain at this time, as their contracts have reportedly expired. According to a new report, there's a possibility that the exit could be a work.Earlier today, Karrion Kross and Scarlett's profiles were moved to the alumni section on WWE's official site, seemingly hinting that the two are set to part ways with the Stamford-based promotion. The former two-time NXT Champion gained immense popularity in a few months when he cut a shoot promo during WrestleMania 41 weekend.According to Fightful Select, the popular couple's contracts were set to expire on August 10. The report stated that Kross and Scarlett's standing and status with the promotion should become clear in the coming day or two. However, it was also stated that there's a possibility that the entire thing could be a work.With the recent work around Seth Rollins' knee injury heading into WWE SummerSlam 2025, it shouldn't come as a surprise if Karrion Kross and Scarlett's move to the alumni section is a work. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the couple in the coming days.Ex-WWE star wants Karrion Kross and Scarlett to leave the promotionIn 2022, Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to the Stamford-based promotion under the Triple H-led creative regime. After a few notable feuds and mixed tag team matches, the couple paired up with the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering to form The Final Testament.Sadly, the group disbanded in around a year as AOP and Ellering were released. Regardless of the setbacks, Karrion Kross got over organically, and Vince Russo thinks they're stars with or without the promotion. Russo tweeted that it would be for the best if the real-life couple left the company, as they can thrive on their own.&quot;Trips NOT Resigning (sic) @realKILLERkross and @Lady_Scarlett13 will be the ABSOLUTE BEST THING that could happen to the both of them. They have proven time and time again that they are better than 95% of the Roster. Unfortunately, when the Boss KNOWS that you're Smarter than him---that's a Curse in Pro Wrestling. Go to Hollywood---you Guys are STARS. You leave the @WWE---You THRIVE,&quot; Russo tweeted.It'll be interesting to see what's next for the couple in the coming days.