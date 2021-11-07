WWE never had any big plans for Katrina Cortez - Reports

Katrina Cortez was among the 18 superstars released by WWE on Thursday. The release came just a few hours before the company announced its record-high profits.

The former WWE NXT superstar was a praised talent on the roster, but it has been reported that the WWE creative team was never behind her in the first place.

Reports from Fightful suggest there were never any big plans for the Chilean superstar, but there are no confirmed reasons about why.

Thank you •Everything I did, I did with love. Thank you for giving a 19-year-old girl the opportunity to fulfill her dream, to be the first masked woman, the first Chilean, and to represent Latinos/Hispanics.Thank you @VinceMcMahon @wwe @wwenxt universe💜 •Everything I did, I did with love. Thank you for giving a 19-year-old girl the opportunity to fulfill her dream, to be the first masked woman, the first Chilean, and to represent Latinos/Hispanics.Thank you @VinceMcMahon @wwe @wwenxt universe💜 https://t.co/WxHG2laMhk

Sin Cara stated that after he and Cortez parted ways in late 2019, there were no real plans for her, and that their pairing was only temporary to get Zelina Vega and Andrade over. Shortly after he asked for his release, his character was declared "dead" and Cortez was sent back to NXT.

Katrina Cortez may need to leave USA

It's unfortunate to see a bright star like Cortez fall through with WWE. But the Chilean superstar has a lot more to be concerned about.

Cortez tweeted before SmackDown revealing that her visa will expire next month. She mentioned how she came to the country when she was 18, and that she will have to sell everything she has built with love and effort over the years.

"At 18 I made the decision to travel to an unknown country, without knowing English I came here… today I receive an email telling me that my visa expires next month and I will have to sell everything that with much love and effort I have achieved," Cortez tweeted.

We at Sportskeeda wish Katrina Cortez the best for her future ventures and hope she shines brighter wherever she goes.

