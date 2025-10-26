Rumor killer on John Cena in talks with AEW amid disappointing WWE farewell tour - Reports

The iconic WWE in-ring career of John Cena is nearing its end, with only four dates left in his retirement tour. There have been rumors that the 17-time world champion is upset with his farewell run, and his camp has contacted AEW. A new report has debunked the rumors.According to Fightful Select, no source from AEW has heard anything about The Cenation Leader's camp contacting the promotion. Cena and his associates seemingly haven't held talks with All Elite Wrestling regarding his retirement run.The 17-time WWE World Champion last competed in a singles bout against AJ Styles at the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event earlier this month. The contest between the two legends was received well by fans and experts. Now, Cena is set to appear on the November 10, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW.Former WWE personality speculates the reason why John Cena's retirement match isn't sold out yetThe Last Real Champion will be competing in his final wrestling match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, ex-head writer Vince Russo highlighted that the arena hosting SNME had a capacity of 20,000 seats, and approximately 57,000 people were in the waiting room to buy tickets.Russo speculated that despite massive fan interest in Cena's final bout, SNME's tickets weren't sold out as of October 21 due to high prices.&quot;Cena's last match just went on sale. This is really interesting, man. The arena seats 20,000 people. When tickets go on sale and you go online, you gotta wait in this waiting room, and they're counting down the time, and when the time is up, you get your tickets. So, bro, it's a 20,000-seat arena. 57,000 people were in the waiting room. Bro, they nowhere near sold it out [sic]. You know what happened, bro? It's your turn in the room; how many tickets do you need? I need three tickets. Okay, $4500. You can't have 57,000 people with the intent of buying tickets and you sell less than 20,000,&quot; Russo said.Fans must note that Legion of RAW was recorded nearly a week ago. As of now, all eyes are on Cena's retirement bout at WWE SNME and who will be his final opponent.