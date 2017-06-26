WWE News: Paige responds to rumors of her breakup with Alberto El Patron

Paige and Alberto during their trip to the Orlando Water Park

There were rumours circulating on the internet recently which implied that WWE Superstar Paige and Alberto El Patron (formerly known as Alberto Del Rio) had broken up. SEScoops.com reported the rumour first stating that Paige and Alberto had broken up after a trip to the Orlando Water Park together.

The couple got engaged in October last year after dating for nearly a year. Paige had proposed to the “Aristocrat” in the ring at a wrestling event in Puerto Rico where she got down on one knee and popped the question in front of the crowd.

The reported breakup happened Saturday night according to the rumour and Alberto had allegedly called off the relationship after a heated argument between the two.

In a surprising turn of events, Paige tweeted a simple message: “Relax people...lol”, which looks like confirmation that they have not yet broken up and the rumour was only a rumour with little truth behind it. It is still hard to know for sure what actually went down between the two or if they released the rumour on purpose to troll their fans and haters.

relax people..lol — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 25, 2017

Paige is scheduled to return to WWE soon after being out of the ring for a long time after a severe neck injury and is training for her return to wrestling. Alberto is currently with Impact Wrestling and is scheduled to appear for the Slammiversary XV Pay-Per-View on Sunday, July 2nd.