Rumor killer on potential return of WWE Hall of Famer

A WWE Hall of Famer will reportedly not be making his return to the company.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Gunther will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable. Their rivalry has been going on for weeks on the red brand, and Gable even holds a count-out victory over The Ring General.

It was recently reported that the company opted to have the Intercontinental Championship match tonight instead of Payback to keep the runtime of the PLE in check and so they could highlight the match more tonight on RAW. Gunther is on the verge of breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record for longest Intercontinental Championship reign of all time, and many fans were wondering if the legend would be making an appearance on WWE television.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, The Honky Tonk Man will not be making an appearance. The report noted that the 70-year-old was never really considered for an appearance for the company ahead of Gunther potentially breaking his record of 454 days as champion later this week on September 7th.

Gunther claims WWE legend The Honky Tonk Man "had his time"

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently disclosed that an on-screen interaction with The Honky Tonk Man wouldn't benefit anyone involved.

The leader of Imperium has been dominant since his arrival on the main roster. He defeated Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship last year and hasn't been truly threatened until his rivalry with Chad Gable. The WWE Universe has gotten behind Gable and The Ring General has a tall task ahead of him tonight when the two superstars battle in the ring.

Speaking to Metro UK in a recent interview, Gunther disclosed that he isn't interested in having a segment with The Honky Tonk Man on television and that the legend has had his time in the spotlight.

"No, I don't think so. I think he [The Honky Tonk Man] had his time, he's still got the record — it's not broken, we will see what happens. I think I operate on a different level than him when it comes to what we do in the ring. I think my presentation's very different, and also how I carry myself. I think it would just not be a good fit. I don't think anybody would benefit from that," said Gunther. [H/T: Metro UK]

Chad Gable has been with the company for over a decade but has never held a singles title. It will be interesting to see if he can pull off the massive upset and capture the Intercontinental Championship tonight on WWE RAW.

