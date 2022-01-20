WCW veteran Konnan underwent surgery due to COVID-19 health issues - Reports

WCW stalwart Konnan reportedly had some serious health issues after contacting COVID-19.

This is the latest in a growing list of pandemic-related hardships for the veteran. Not only did he lose his mother, but the former WCW TV Champ was hospitalized due to covid-19 and kidney issues in early 2021.

His immune system has been weak since a kidney transplant in 2007, and the infection reportedly left the wrestling veteran in a life-threatening condition. However, he got better and went home promptly.

As reported by Lucha Blog, the WCW veteran had heart surgery due to covid-related health issues. Thankfully, the veteran is now in a stable condition.

Konnan had his biggest success in WCW

The veteran began his wrestling career in the late 1980s, but it wasn't until the mid-1990s that he signed with World Championship Wrestling.

As a member of the WCW roster, Konnan became a one-time World Television Champion and a one-time United States Heavyweight Champion.

He also enjoyed tag team success as part of the Filthy Animals stable, winning the WCW World Tag Team Championships twice with Billy Kidman and Rey Mysterio Jr.

He has also appeared in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, where he won Tag Team gold and managed the LAX stable, and Lucha Underground, where he briefly served as manager to Prince Puma.

As of now, he works with various independent promotions and has had a few appearances in AEW. He is also known for his podcast, Keeping It 100, co-hosted by fellow WCW veteran Disco Inferno.

