WWE reportedly makes another change regarding Lacey Evans ahead of her in-ring return

It looks like WWE won’t be having Lacey Evans on RAW for her in-ring return.

Evans was in a year-long absence after announcing her pregnancy. She then returned in April 2022 on an episode of SmackDown. However, the star has only made vignette appearances on both brands where she talked about her challenging family life. It was then said that she will be at RAW going forward. But recent reports have since suggested this won't be the case.

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider, Lacey won't be continuing her career in RAW as she has shifted back to the blue brand over the last 48 hours.

Prior to her absence, the superstar was scheduled for a RAW Women's Championship Match with Asuka at last year's Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Lacey Evans did not appear on the recent episode of WWE RAW

As a veteran, it was fitting that Lacey Evans' return to the ring was set to take place during the Memorial Day episode of RAW. Despite being advertised, the star did not compete or even appear for the duration of the show. Earlier reports even suggested that she will be returning as a heel.

Story continues below ad

The issue was responded to by the WWE superstar herself, saying she was still recovering after her Grand Marshal duties the day prior during the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The reported SmackDown superstar continued teasing fans about her promised appearance. She responded to a fan who claimed the talent wasn't able to be at the wrestling show after too much "flexing".

Lacey Evans responded with a simple tweet that stated she was still in pain. The statements from fans stemmed from her earlier tweet, where she posted multiple photos during and after the event with her flexin.

"What happens when you stay flexin? GRAND MARSHAL duties got me laid up. @nascaronfox @wwe @cocacola @nascar it's all your fault!!!!! 💪🤕"

For now, it seems like fans will have to wait a little longer for The Southern Belle’s return. Whether that happens on RAW or SmackDown is anybody’s guess.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far