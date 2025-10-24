Lack of trust, backstage worry in WWE - Reports

There is a reported lack of trust and worry backstage within WWE. Recently, it emerged that the Stamford-based promotion hired Cyrus Kowsari as the Senior Director of Creative Strategy to help the company transition to AI-based storytelling.

This divided opinion among fans online, as some thought it was a logical step, while others believed it would do more harm than good. It was then reported that WWE had been using AI for years to help with data around its performers, but it hasn't been used to write promos or flesh out storylines as initially believed.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the company's top brass was unhappy about how the story of AI replacing writers blew up last week, though they didn't deny the facts and deflected the matter that AI would be used for different things.

The report adds that the company's Chief Content Officer Triple H clarified at a production meeting that AI will be integrated into video, graphics, and storytelling. The Game also mentioned that nobody in the writers room will be replaced.

However, Meltzer mentioned that despite this assurance, concerns remain within the staff. He noted that the trust levels backstage are down due to how the company lied to everyone over the Seth Rollins "injury" a few months ago. It was mentioned that most people believe TKO has no loyalty at all to anyone.

Former WWE writer believes AI could save Triple H's job

As the news about WWE using AI for its storylines swirled around, Vince Russo, who served as a writer for the sports entertainment giant, shared his take.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, he said that if the Stamford-based company used AI, it might give out better stuff than what they are currently doing.

He also said that this also means they won't hire anybody new, as many in the promotion are protective of their spot, and using AI could save Triple H's job.

